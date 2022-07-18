Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 40,079 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 379.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 188,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.85. 433,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.