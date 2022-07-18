Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 341,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Microvast Trading Down 6.7 %

Microvast stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,279. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47. Microvast has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

