MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $29.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

