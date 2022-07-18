Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in June

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,913,700 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 1,375,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 765.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTRAF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF remained flat at $54.56 during trading on Monday. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.