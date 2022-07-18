Metal Market Capitalization Reaches $87.44 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $87.44 million and $24.42 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00005961 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,039.47 or 1.00039699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00189038 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

