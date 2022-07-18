Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading Down 4%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.10 and last traded at $61.10. Approximately 5,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 536,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 180,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

