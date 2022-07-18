Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Raised by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.74.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $88.97. 29,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

