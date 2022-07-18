Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 867 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,947. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80.

