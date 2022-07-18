Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after purchasing an additional 836,243 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

MO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.55. 124,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,792,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

