Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

TGT traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average is $199.74. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

