Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 178,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

