Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.81. 177,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

