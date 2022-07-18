Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.4% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $216.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $329.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.04. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

