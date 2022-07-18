Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Raises Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.