Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Purchases Shares of 23,010 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.74.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $99.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

