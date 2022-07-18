Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $7.19 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.28% of Golub Capital BDC worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

