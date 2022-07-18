Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.24% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.