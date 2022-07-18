Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 6,220 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 794.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $210.92 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day moving average of $259.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.29.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

