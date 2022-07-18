McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 94,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,385,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

MCD traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $253.83. 15,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,807. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.54.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.