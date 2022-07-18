MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Down 0.6 %

MKP stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.63. MCAN Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$15.64 and a 52 week high of C$19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.67. The stock has a market cap of C$500.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

