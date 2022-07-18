MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.94. 14,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,316. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

