MBL Wealth LLC Takes $780,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park National by 27.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Park National in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRK stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $121.20. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,713. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.02 million. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.