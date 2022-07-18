MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 52,207 Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.41% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:COM traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $30.62. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

