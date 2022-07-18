MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,354,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock remained flat at $37.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 123,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.