MBL Wealth LLC Invests $412,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

HON traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,790. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.46.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

