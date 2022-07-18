MBL Wealth LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.05.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $24.74 on Monday, hitting $744.94. 400,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,281,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $710.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $864.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

