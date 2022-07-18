MBL Wealth LLC Invests $1.41 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.36. 12,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,059. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

