MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,956 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 171,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,191,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

