MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $342.91. 2,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,069. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

