Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Update

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MLP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maui Land & Pineapple

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $129,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 64.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

