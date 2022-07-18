Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $333.13. 33,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.52 and a 200-day moving average of $349.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

