Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Linde stock opened at $279.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.36 and a 200-day moving average of $308.45. The firm has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

