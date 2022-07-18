Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0118 on Exchanges

Marlin (POND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $46.29 million and approximately $26.24 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Marlin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

