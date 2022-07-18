Markel Corp Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,495,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.19.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

