Markel Corp Buys 1,550 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Markel Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $75.42 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

