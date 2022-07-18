Markel Corp Boosts Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Markel Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned 1.62% of Healthcare Services Group worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,777,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 232,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,241 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of HCSG opened at $18.56 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

