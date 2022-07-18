Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.77. 40,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

