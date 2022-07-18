MAP Protocol Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and $91,531.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

