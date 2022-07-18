Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 215,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,577,251 shares.The stock last traded at $17.46 and had previously closed at $16.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,432,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 131.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.