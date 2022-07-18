Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mainz Biomed B.V.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mainz Biomed B.V. stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Mainz Biomed B.V. Stock Performance

About Mainz Biomed B.V.

Shares of NASDAQ MYNZ traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 25,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. Mainz Biomed B.V. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

