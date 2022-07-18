MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 808 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

BAC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,641,465. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.