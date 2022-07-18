MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,992. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.95. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

