MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.70 and its 200-day moving average is $323.17.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

