MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $273.89. 21,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,189. The company has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.93 and a 200-day moving average of $316.77. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.83.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

