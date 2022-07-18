MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,348.4% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,566. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

