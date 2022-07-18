MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Altria Group by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 885,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,964,000 after acquiring an additional 350,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 118,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,062. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

