MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Masco by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 27,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

