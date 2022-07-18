MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.82. 36,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,900. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

