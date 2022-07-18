MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,104,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

