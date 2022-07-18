MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.1% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.13. 11,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,941. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

